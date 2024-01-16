Waianae’s Max Holloway will take on Justin Gaethje for the UFC’s ‘BMF’ belt at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

The bout, which is expected to take place at 155 pounds, will be the first time in five years Holloway has not fought at featherweight.

Gaethje (25-4) is considered one of the UFC’s top contenders for the lightweight belt and is a former interim champion in the division. He recently won the BMF belt over Dustin Poirier in July.

Holloway (25-7) most recently fought Chan Sung Jung, knocking out the legend on Aug. 26 in Singapore before Jung called it a career.