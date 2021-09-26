Max Holloway to face Yair Rodriguez on Nov. 13

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway (L) celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Waianae native Max Holloway will headline a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 13, where he’ll take on fellow featherweight belt contender Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout.

The news was officially announced during ESPN’s UFC 266 broadcast on Saturday night.

Holloway (22-6) and Rodriguez (13-2) were set to face off on July 17, but the fight was called off a month prior due to an undisclosed injury for Holloway.

Holloway last took the octagon on Jan. 16, putting on a dazzling striking display in a 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 in Fight Island.

On Saturday, Alexander Volkanovski topped Brian Oretga via unanimous decision to retain the featherweight belt at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.

Holloway is currently ranked as the No. 1 featherweight contender in the UFC. It is believed that the winner of his upcoming fight against Rodriguez will face Volkanovski in the next title fight.