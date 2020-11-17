Max Holloway to face Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 186

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway poses on the scale during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway’s next UFC fight will take place against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 21 at a location to be named later.

For the first time in five years, Holloway (21-6) will not fight for a UFC belt. The featherweight bout against Kattar will serve as the main event of the card, but there will be no championship on the line. However, the winner figures to put himself in position to get a title shot.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Kattar (22-4) most recently won against Haleiwa’s Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 172 at Fight Island on July 16. For Holloway, it’ll be his first fight since July 12, back when he lost the featherweight title fight via split decision to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251.

It’s been quite the day for Holloway, who also announced on Tuesday morning that he got engaged to his girlfriend, pro surfer Alessa Quizon.