Max Holloway motivated to return UFC championship to Hawaii as he calls for the start of the ‘Hair Era’ at UFC 251

In just eleven days nearly nine thousand miles away from the Aloha State, Waianae’s Max Holloway (21-5) returns to the octagon on a mission to reclaim the UFC featherweight championship.

Next Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the once longtime king of the 145-pound division will run it back against Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) in the co-main event of UFC 251 at the already iconic Fight Island which takes place on Yas Island. While waiting for his journey to the Middle East to get underway, Holloway, donning a new hairstyle and a face mask spoke with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

“I guess we got to move on from the blessed era and come July 11 everyone is going to see the hair era,” Holloway said with a smile.

Back on December 14, Holloway had his five year, 14-fight winning streak in the division snapped with a unanimous decision loss to the Australian where Holloway was uncharacteristically out-struck 157-134 which included Volkanovski landing 75 leg kicks. Holloway is confident that not only will the fight go differently this time around, but the belt that was lost will return home to Hawaii.

“This belt ain’t for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Hawaii, for my family and my friends and everybody on my team that makes sacrifices. I got five belts at home in the closet. I got five of them, the belt doesn’t make me. Every fight I’m 0-0. I know how much it means for a lot of people, how much it means to people of Hawaii,” said Holloway.

“For all the people that are at some place or they’re going through something, this one is for them. I’m going to get it back for you guys to show that if you guys really want something, you guys willing to do it, you go out there and work hard, you put in the time and great things happen. This is what it takes for success. There are bumps in the road. There are ups and downs. After the rain there’s always a rainbow, so great things is upon us.”

Stay with KHON2 for more from Holloway’s interview prior to leaving Honolulu.

Holloway and Volkanovski will face-off on Saturday, July 11 in the co-main event of UFC 251. The main card gets underway at 4:00pm HST on ESPN+ pay per view. Earlier in the day, Kailua’s Martin Day (9-3) will open the preliminary card in a bantamweight bout against England’s Davey Grant (11-4).

