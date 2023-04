Max Holloway‘s next fight is officially on.

The Waianae native and his opponent, England’s Arnold Allen, both made weight ahead of UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday.

Holloway and Allen each weighed in at the non-title fight featherweight limit of 146 pounds.

The main card of UFC on ESPN 44 begins at 2:30 p.m. HST on Saturday, with Holloway (23-7) and Allen (19-1) as the main event. ESPN and ESPN+ are both showing the event live.