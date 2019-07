Waianae’s Max Holloway successfully made weight on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s featherweight championship bout with Frankie Edgar.

27 year old Holloway is back to the featherweight class after losing in his first venture into lightweight in UFC 236 versus Dustin Pourier.

“Blessed” has successfully defended his featherweight title twice since unifying the belt in June of 2017.

The main card for UFC 240 will be streamed on ESPN+ and starts at 4:00pm HT.