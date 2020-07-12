Max Holloway loses featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251

Max Holloway lost the UFC featherweight title with against Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island via split decision.

Holloway drops to 21-6 overall while Volkanovski improves to 22-1 while retaining the belt.

The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in favor of Volkanovski.

It was the first fight for both fighters since they fought each other at UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Dec. 19, 2019, when Volkanovski won via unanimous decision to claim the featherweight belt.