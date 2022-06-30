Waianae’s Max Holloway is hoping to solidify his legacy both within and beyond the octagon at UFC 276 on Saturday.

On Thursday, Holloway formally accepted the Forrest Griffin Award for Community Service, which he was bestowed with last November.

Saturday, of course, is the day Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight belt for the third time.

In addition to providing more clarity as to where both fighters stand in the division, Holloway hopes Saturday’s bout provides yet a reminder of the impact he’s made to followers.

“You always want to leave this world better than you came into it, right? That’s the goal and I always say that if I could give a helping hand to somebody, then why not? If I know that if I would need help, I would hope for someone to give it to me,” Holloway said on Thursday. “If I can be their faith and that change and have that little hope and put that little hope in people so people don’t give up, then that’s what it’s all about. Put food on the table for people that thought they weren’t going to eat that night. That’s what this game is all about. It’s about affecting lives in a positive way.

“The legacy I want to leave is just to inspire. Inspire the next generation, especially generations from small towns from wherever in the world, Waianae or wherever you may be in the US or even out of country, you know? It’s just that’s the legacy I want to leave. I wanna live like, look, if this small kid from Waianae, Hawaii, if he can do all these records and do that then why not me? That’s the legacy I want to live.”