Max Holloway has issued a charitable challenge to his fans.

On his personal social media accounts, the Waianae native partnered with contest fundraising program Fandiem to ask his followers to donate to the Hawaii Foodbank in order to win an exclusive prize package.

Holloway’s prize package includes fight-worn gear from his UFC 251 title fight, two premium seats to a future domestic Holloway fight, round-trip travel to said fight, as well as a meet-and-greet and two tickets to a ceremonial weigh-in.

Holloway also encouraged his fans to donate to the Hawaii Foodbank independently outside of the contest.

In addition to being one of the greatest pound-for-pound UFC fighters, Holloway is also one of the most charitable. Last November, he was awarded the Forest Griffin Community Award, which honors “a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.”