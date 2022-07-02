Alexander Volkanovski defeated Waianae’s Max Holloway for a third time in the co-main event of UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The bout was for the UFC’s featherweight belt, which Volkanovski won via unanimous decision, taking his record to 3-0 over Holloway.

All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of Volkanovski. The native of Australia appeared one step ahead of Holloway throughout the duration of the 25-minute fight after stinging Holloway early, leaving the challenger’s left eyebrow with a leaking gash.

Volkanovski improves to 25-1 in his MMA career, while Holloway falls to 23-7.

The bout between Holloway and Volkanovski was the penultimate event of the UFC 276 main card, which ends with the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.