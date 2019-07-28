Max Holloway defeats Frankie Edgar, defends featherweight title

Max Holloway successfully defended his featherweight championship on Saturday, beating challenger Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision on Saturday in UFC 240.

The fight, held in Alberta, Canada ended by a 50-45, 50-45, 48-47 final score.

The Waianae native, Holloway improves to a career record of 21-4, while Edgar falls to 23-7-1.

It was a return to winning for Holloway, who had his 13 match winning streak snapped in April when he lost to Dustin Pourier in the lightweight division.

Holloway has now succeeded in defending his featherweight belt three times. Entering UFC 240, Holloway was the sixth ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.