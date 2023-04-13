Five years ago, Max “Blessed” Holloway signed up for the ultimate test.

Back in April 2018, Holloway accepted a bout to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant UFC lightweight title on six days’ notice at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in New York.

Holloway was ultimately removed from the fight the day before it was set to take place, as he was deemed medically unfit by the New York State Athletic Commission. Nurmagomedov ending up facing and defeating Al Iaquinta and eventually retired an unblemished 29-0 in 2020.

As for Holloway, the Waianae native’s penchant to challenge himself loomed large that week and has persisted his entire career, a sentiment that rings true as he prepares to fight England’s Arnold Allen on Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo.

After beginning his UFC career 3-3, it was believed that Holloway’s standing in the organization was on the line prior to his fight against Will Chope on Jan. 4, 2014.

Holloway defeated Chope via TKO, and the victory laid the foundation for a 13-fight win streak that lasted over five years for Holloway until he dropped a decision to Dustin Poirier on April 13, 2019, the day he finally was able to challenge for the lightweight belt.

Holloway racked up nine victories before he was able to challenge for the UFC’s interim featherweight belt against Anthony Pettis, and 10 before he was able to unify it against Jose Aldo in 2017.

In his time at the top, Holloway only faced the best the 145 pound division had to offer, including a trio of losses to current champion Alexander Volkanovski, who was atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings for half a year before being leapfrogged by current legend Jon Jones in March.

—

Despite losing his lone meeting to Holloway in November 2021, Yair Rodriguez is currently the UFC’s interim featherweight champion, with a unification bout against Volkanovski set for July.

Back when Holloway and Rodriguez fought, the prevailing sentiment was that Holloway did not need the fight to earn another title shot and a third crack at Volkanovski after a sensational victory over Calvin Kattar, but Holloway refused to rest on his laurels and defeated Rodriguez convincingly.

—

In Allen (19-1), Holloway (23-7) faces a fighter who has also experienced a steady rise in the featherweight ranks. Allen has won all 10 of his UFC fights and is currently ranked No. 4 in the division, while Holloway is No. 2 behind Rodriguez and Volkanovski. Were Allen to defeat Holloway, a title shot would appear to be next.

Holloway’s motivation? To keep facing the best. Same as it’s always been.

“A lot of people keep telling me, ‘What’s your motivation for this fight?’ It’s crazy to me. Are you insane? If being a champion wasn’t my motivation, being the greatest wasn’t my motivation, why would I take this fight? If I was just in it to just fight or even get money grabs, I’d take easier fights,” Holloway said on Wednesday.

“I’m fighting the guy they’re talking about who is next in title contention, who a lot of guys thought he should have got the interim title, you know? At the end of the day, to be the best, you got to beat the best, and the best is ‘Blessed.'”