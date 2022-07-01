The trilogy is officially on.

Waianae’s Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski will officially headline Saturday’s UFC 276 co-main event after both fighters weighed within the featherweight limit of 145 pounds. To be exact, both fighters weighed in at 144.5 pounds.

Holloway is 23-6 in his MMA career, including 19-6 in the UFC. He is 0-2 against Volkanovski, who is 24-1 in his UFC career with 22 consecutive wins, including a perfect 11-0 mark in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Brad Tavares successfully weighed in within the middleweight non-title limit of 186 pounds (185.5) for his bout against Dricus du Plessis, who weighed in at 185.

The preliminary card of UFC 276, which kicks off with the bout between Tavares and du Plessis, begins at 2 p.m. HST on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. Meanwhile, the main card begins at 4 p.m. HST on ESPN+. The bout between Volkanovski and Holloway will be the fourth fight of the main card.