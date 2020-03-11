Maui’s Zach Zane finds renewed purpose as he prepares for main card fight at Bellator 241 on Friday

No matter what happens to Maui’s Zach Zane in his second Bellator fight, he’s already won the battle within.

Zane, who handed Nainoa Dung his first career loss during Bellator 236 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Dec. 21, is set to take his talents to Bellator 241 in Uncasville, Connecticut on March 13. Zane is set to fight Nick Newell in the lightweight feature fight during the main card.

In a conversation with KHON2’s Rob DeMello, Zane (11-7 fight record) says he was in a much better place mentally than he was this time a decade ago.

As he prepares to fight Newell, who has a career record of 16-3 despite not physically not having a left hand, Zane knows not to take any opponent or moment lightly.

“It feels surreal for me. It feels like I’m dreaming but everything’s coming into play now and I’m starting to accept things day by day. All these experiences and blessings, having a genuine purpose I believe drives a man or a woman to do the best for their family,” Zane said. “Ten years ago, I didn’t have a family. Ten years ago, I was in a dark place. My dad passed away, my mom moved away. I was alone. You kind of find out a lot about yourself in those kind of times. I’m grateful that it happened to me at such a young age because I don’t want that to happen to me now and I don’t wish that on anybody. That’s why I respect everybody, because I know in life, we all go through so much in life and so much adversities.

“I don’t want to dog anybody or put anybody down because you never know what someone’s going through. That’s where I found my peace.”

The main card for Bellator 241 will begin on Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. HST and streams on DAZN.