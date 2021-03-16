Maui’s Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp captures NAIA National Wrestling Championship, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

It was ‘Maui No Ka Oi’ at the NAIA National Wrestling Championships in North Dakota this past weekend, where Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp successfully closed out her freshman season at Midland University with a national title.

“It’s always been a goal and dream of mine to be a national champion. To be the best the I can be and wrestle at that elite level,” Estrella-Beauchamp told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The Baldwin graduate and two-time state champion was crowned queen of the mats at 143-pounds with a dominant run to the title.

Estrella-Beauchamp allowed just two of her five competitors to last the entirety of the match, cruising her way through the early rounds, winning her first two bouts by pinfall. She then won a tech fall in the quarterfinals to guarantee an All-America placing. She won her semi-final bout by a score of 8-4 before beating sixth-seeded Erin Redford of Eastern Oregon, 4-3.

“I don’t view it as being dominant, I just had a goal and took it one match at a time. They were strong opponents and made me dig deep and made me the best that I could be.”

With the title, Estrella-Beauchamp earned qualification for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, which will take place on April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“When I was smaller I always used to joke around and say, oh yeah, I want to go to the Olympics. I have all these dreams and all these goals. To now be a freshman in college and to win a national title and to qualify for the Olympic trials, I was definitely in shock. I still haven’t believed that I had done it. I’m still in shock and everything but it’s definitely a good feeling. All the hard work and sacrifices that I’ve made really did pay off. All the love and support that I’ve gotten from my family and everyone back home it’s really just an amazing feeling,” said Estrella Beauchamp.

Following Saturday’s victory in Jamestown, North Dakota, Estrella-Beauchamp and her team celebrated the accomplishment and enjoyed a celebration dinner in Omaha upon her return to Nebraska on Monday. However, she made it very clear that her title chasing 2021 is far from over and the work resumes right away.

“Being a national champion, it was one of my goals but it wasn’t the main one. I want to go to the Olympics. I just got to keep grinding. This is good, but it’s like, okay back to work. I just have to keep going, keep grinding. It’s one thing to win a national title but it’s another thing to maintain it. Now I have to maintain my status, I have to keep my progression. I can only climb up and go up from here and I just have to keep going and moving forward.”

The images of her national championship victory show a strong representation of her home state. Draped in the Hawaii state flag both before and after her matches including the medal ceremony is something that Estrella-Beachamp takes great pride in doing, and hopes that her title can be one that is celebrated both at Nebraska’s Midland University and nearly 4,000 miles away in Hawaii.

“Everything that I do, I do for Hawaii, I do for Maui and my family. I try to represent my roots and where I come from 100% in everywhere that I go because everything that I do it’s like I’m giving back. I’m representing where I come from.”