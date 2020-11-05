Maui’s Sumiko Inaba victorious in professional debut with first round TKO victory at Bellator 251

Maui’s Sumiko Inaba successfully made her professional mixed martial arts debut on Thursday with an impressive victory at Bellator 251 in Connecticut.

“I’m so excited. Thank you to everyone back home who supported me. I hope I made you all proud. I tried to come out with a bang. I definitely got emotional. I know I’ll come back stronger, better next time. For this one, I hope everyone back home is happy! Thank you so much to everybody. I love you guys,” Inaba said after her fight.

Inaba, defeated Jessica Ruiz by technical knockout via mounted strikes with one second remaining in the first round.

The King Kekaulike graduate, who was a multiple time amateur champion is now off to a 1-0 start to her highly anticipated Bellator career.

“I feel great. The most I have is this little ding on my lip right now. I feel completely good to go one more round. So a quick turnaround like everyone has been asking me. I would love to fight on the same card as Ilima. Fingers crossed.”

