Maui’s Sumiko Inaba to face Kristina Katsikis on Friday at Bellator 259

Maui’s Sumiko Inaba will make her return to the cage this Friday, facing Kristina Katsikis at Bellator 259.

The flyweight women’s bout between Inaba and Katsikis will take place on the preliminary card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Inaba is currently 1-0 as a pro fighter following her successful Bellator debut on Nov. 5, 2020, in which she defeated Jessica Ruiz via TKO.

The main event of Bellator 259 features the women’s featherweight title between Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith.

The preliminary card will begin at 11:30am HST and can be seen live on both the Bellator MMA & Showtime Sports YouTube Channels.