Maui’s Sumiko Inaba suffered her first career loss at Bellator 301, falling to Denise Kielholtz via unanimous decision.

All three judges scored the women’s flyweight bout 30-27 in favor of Kielholtz, who held the striking advantage for much of the fight and improves to 8-5 in her mixed martial arts career.

Inaba drops to 6-1 in her professional MMA career, with all her bouts taking place under the Bellator umbrella. The future of the organization is currently viewed as an uncertain one among the MMA community, although no formal announcements have been made.

The bout between Inaba and Kielholtz was part of the Bellator 301 preliminary card. The main card ends with the welterweight title between Yaroslov Amosov and Jason Jackson.