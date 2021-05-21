Maui’s Sumiko Inaba scores TKO victory over Kristina Katsikis at Bellator 259

Sumiko Inaba was victorious with a third-round TKO over Kristina Katsikis during the preliminary card of Bellator 259 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Friday.

Inaba dominated all three rounds of the flyweight women’s bout before the fight was called with less than two minutes remaining left in the third and final round, landing a flurry of strikes on Katsikis. Inaba connected on more than 80 percent of her punches.

Inaba improves to 2-0 in her professional MMA career, while Katsikis dropped to 1-2.

The fight between Inaba and Katsikis came in the preliminary card of Bellator 259, which features the women’s featherweight title bout between MMA star Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith as the headliner on the main card.