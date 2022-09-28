Maui’s Sumiko Inaba returns to the Bellator cage this weekend as the undefeated flyweight looks to take another step closer to the title picture.

The King Kekaulike graduate will fight on the preliminary card of Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California against veteran Nadine Mandiau.

“I’m very excited, I think I say that every time but very grateful that I even just get to keep pursuing this and pushing to the next step of what I want, my dream, which is to be the champ, so I just got to keep getting these wins and that time will come,” Inaba told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Inaba, who is 4-0 in her pro career, which has taken place in the Bellator MMA organization, is coming off of an opening round KO victory in Honolulu, Hawaii this past April and continues to remain humble with the mindset of letting her actions do all the talking.

“I don’t come from, you know, I don’t like to call out people,” said Inaba. “I don’t like to put myself on any kind of place and so there is that balance that I’m trying to work through and that just comes with more experience and I do hpe that in the end of this I can show that you can come from a small place like Hawaii and keep your humbleness and add on with confidence and show it to the whole world.”

The Bellator 286 preliminary card is set for Saturday, starting at 1:00pm HST on Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel. The main card of the event will be shown on Showtime.