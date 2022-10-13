On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies will host their first playoff game in 11 years against the Atlanta Braves.

Maui native Shane Victorino, who played for the Phillies from 2005 to 2012, left an indelible impression on the team and the city, becoming a fan favorite with his energy and spirit.

Ten years later, Victorino is still held in high regard in the City of Brotherly Love. Victorino will throw out Friday’s honorary first pitch.

“Super, super honored and humbled, yet another moment for me and my family and all of Hawaii to see a little boy who grew up on the island of Maui being asked to throw out the first pitch tomorrow night for playoff baseball in a great city,” Victorino told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Man, am I nervous because the electric atmosphere that is going to be in that Citizens Bank Park tomorrow night. I can close my eyes and think about all the great memories playing in that stadium as a player and during the playoffs and World Series and just what it meant to that city.”

Victorino won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008 and closed out his career in the American League, most notably with the Boston Red Sox, where he was an instrumental part of a 2013 World Series title run. Victorino last played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. After announcing his retirement in 2018, he signed a one-day contract with Philadelphia in order to retire as a member of the Phillies.

“They’ve been dying for the last 11 years and longing for this the last 11 years and to finally see it in their grasp and to be back to cheer this team on, but again humbled, honored and excited,” Victorino said.

Game 3 between the Braves and Phillies begins on 10:30 a.m. HST on FS1.