Maui’s Shane Victorino ‘speechless’ after appearing on 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Shane Victorino #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a fifth inning two run home run against the New York Yankees on June 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Five seasons after retiring from a decorated baseball career, Maui’s Shane Victorino is now on the exclusive list of players on 2021 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot.

Victorino was originally going to attend the University of Hawaii on a football and baseball scholarship. But after his senior year at St. Anthony School, Victorino was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round of the 1999 MLB Draft and decided to pursue a professional baseball career from there.

Victorino played 12 seasons in the major leagues, where he was a two-time World Series champion (2008 and 2013), two-time All-Star (2009 and 2011) and four-time Gold Glove award winner (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013).

In order to get inducted into the Hall of Fame, players must receive at least 75 percent of the vote. Players who earn less than 75 percent of the vote can remain on ballots for up to 10 years, but will not appear again if they earn less than 5 percent of the votes in a given year. Given the exclusivity of the Hall of Fame, Victorino is likely to remain on the ballot for 2021 only. But even being mentioned among the greats on the ballot is an honor in itself.

“I guess it was probably one of the largest ‘pinch me’ moments of my life,” Victorino told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “People would say, and understandably so, I was lucky to do a lot of great things in the game of baseball. But to see your name on a ballot with what you consider some of the greatest to ever play the game, it’s definitely humbling.

“Going back to being a kid and seeing some of those places as a kid that you played on and think to yourself like, ‘Dude, there’s no way that that little boy, his name is on a list or has an opportunity to be on a ballot with the ones in the game of baseball that separate themselves from whatever it is, their peers. It’s humbling.

“It really makes me understand how lucky I was to be able to go on that journey, to be able to have those opportunities, to … I don’t know. Sometimes you become speechless to be honest with you when you think about it deeply.”

Hall of Fame voting results are set to be released on Jan. 26, 2021. Between now and then, Victorino remains committed to his charitable efforts. This Friday, Victorino’s foundation will hold the 13th annual Shane Victorino Clebrity Dinner & Golf Classic at Wailea Golf Club on Maui. Proceeds will go towards benefitting the youth of Hawaii.