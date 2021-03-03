Maui’s Nawai Kaupe embraces role as an emotional leader for Rainbow Wahine Softball

The University of Hawai’i softball team will begin regular season play with a three-game series against nationally-ranked Washington. The first of three games will be on Thursday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

This past weekend, UH went 3-0 in exhibition games against Division-II Chaminade which was the only game play that the Rainbow Wahine have been able to have since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season last March. On the flipside, the Huskies have already played 15 games this season.

Wahine junior shortstop Nawai Kaupe slugged her way through the Silverswords’ pitching arsenal, going 6-for-7, with two home runs and six runs batted in. She was also efficient on the base paths accounting for two stolen bases, and scored five runs while accumulating a .889 on-base percentage.

Nawai Kaupe makes it rain with second homer in as many days as UH softball completes Chaminade sweep with 6-2 win, Sunday’s game 2 canceled by weather https://t.co/S3g6qEuFzk @HawaiiSB @NawaiKaupe #GoBows 📝 @c_shimabuku // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/8HZWqcWdEh — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 1, 2021

“We’re all stoked to get this season going. We feel good about the work that everyone put in. Even the girls that were on the mainland in places that were hit hard by COVID. Everyone is back and better and we just want to play for each other. We ready, Let’s go,” Kaupe told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The series against the Huskies will be a special one for Kaupe who transferred to UH in 2020 after two seasons at Washington. While with the Huskies, the Maui High School graduate aappeared in 77 games with 44 starts and recorded a .181 batting average while racking up 19 runs, 23 hits, three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 RBI.

Had a career .362 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .295.

Last season, Kaupe made an immediate impact for the Rainbow Wahine and was one of five Rainbow Wahine to start all 24 games-all at shortstop, finishing the shortened season with a team-high 25 hits and tied for team-high with seven home runs with Callee Heen. Despite the statistical strength that she added to the program, many would argue that it’s her personality that plays the biggest role as UH has quickly took to her presence as Kaupe is one of the unquestioned spiritual leaders of the team.

“For sure it’s a domino effect. If I produce negative energy, my entire team is going to feel that and I think that’s going to be a huge impact of how we’re going to play and I don’t want that,” said Kaupe. “Even if I was to strikeout I would rather smile in the dugout and tell them we’re okay, because there’s much more of my teammates that can back me up,” added Kaupe. “It’s not a single sport. That’s why I’m on a team players sport because I don’t think I could play tennis by myself and be okay because my patience and my sportsmanship wouldn’t be the same if I wasn’t on a team sport.”

“Definitely a huge impact if I was to be all habut (habuteru – Japense term to pout; be grumpy), all sour head, so I try my best to stay positive throughout the game so my teammates can feed off of that.”