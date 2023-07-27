Maui High School alumnus and former Oregon standout Mark Karaviotis is making one last push towards reaching his MLB dreams.

Karaviotis, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks after being selected in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, played four minor league seasons with the organization before getting cut during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Despite the release, Karaviotis has yet to close the door on his pro career. In 2021, he played independent ball for the Kane County Cougars, the same team he suited up for in 2017 before the MLB cut the team from the minor leagues during the pandemic.

After missing the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, Karaviotis has enjoyed a revival for the Cleburne Railroaders in Texas, hitting 11 home runs with 51 RBI in 64 games while hitting .300.

This time last year, I was recovering from shoulder surgery, second shoulder surgery on the same shoulder. What pretty unsure about, you know, if I would make a full recovery or if I did recover, you know, could I compete at the level that I once was competing at”

In 2021, the outfielder dove for a ball and ended up injuring his shoulder where it sidelined him for months.

“I broke basically the bone that keeps your shoulder intact,” Karaviotis says about his shoulder injury, which occurred as the outfielder was diving for a ball. “I got about seven anchors in there, a couple screws in there keeping everything intact but yeah, the rehab process was pretty, pretty intense. It was about a nine, ten month recovery to be to be fully healthy again before I was cleared to take game rep swings.”

Through it all, Karaviotis has remained focused on his goal of one day playing in the big leagues. The 27-year-old is hoping to sign with a minor league affiliate in the offseason to get his foot back in the door.

“I’m 27 years old and in the best shape of my life and having the best year offensively in my life,” he said. “It’s a blessing to still be playing this game.

“Just trying to do what I can and control what I can control and ultimately get another job, an opportunity with an affiliate, MLB Club, which ultimately is the goal and get back out there and prove that I can play, where I belong.”