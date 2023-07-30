Maui’s Liko Arreola is making history on the world archery stage, winning two gold medals for Team USA at the Archery World Cup in Colombia.

At 15, she is the USA’s youngest medalist.

Inspired by the Pixar film “Brave,” Arreola began her archery career at the age of 6 and started competing at 7. She practices nearly every day and will compete for Team USA at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany from Monday to Aug. 6.

After winning in Colombia, she has also qualified for the World Cup Final in Mexico in September.

“I just tried to stay calm as best as possible, shutting everything off,” Arreola told KHON2 of her recent success. “No matter what happens, just keep moving forward and execute quality shots.”