Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki will be calling it a career after 16 years in Major League Baseball.

The Maui native made the announcement via the Orange County Register on Tuesday, saying that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

The Baldwin graduate, in his second season with the Angels, batting .179 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 48 games this season as the primary backup to Matt Thaiss.

The World Series champion with the Nationals and an MLB All-Star with the Twins, Suzuki has played for five teams in his career where he is a .255 hitter with 143 homers and 729 RBIs which are both MLB records for Hawaii born players. His 1,632 games played and 295 doubles also tops the list.

Suzuki and the Angels will close out the season with a three-game series in Oakland on October 3-5. The Athletics drafted Suzuki in the second round of the 2004 Draft.