It was a chicken skin evening in Oakland as retiring Angels catcher, Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki was given an emotional sendoff in his final start.

The Wailuku, Maui native on his 39th birthday received the opening strike from Michael Lorenzen against the Athletics before time was called and he was pulled from the game after receiving hugs from teammates and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Suzuki, who played seven seasons for the Athletics was drafted in the second round out of Cal State Fullerton in 2004.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Catcher Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Los Angeles Angels acknowledges the fans as he exits the game after the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on October 04, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s game was the 1,635th played in his 16 Major League Baseball career.

The Angels have one more game on Wednesday but Suzuki is not expected to play as the sendoff was his farewell to the game.

The Baldwin graduate is one of only 20 catchers in MLB history with at least 140 home runs and 290 doubles. He is the Hawaii-born MLB leader in many categories including games played, hits (1,421), doubles (295), RBI (730), and home runs (143).