Kurt Suzuki has decided to return for his 16th season in the MLB.

The Maui native and Baldwin alum, who played collegiately for Cal State Fullerton, signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million to return to the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

Suzuki was the backup catcher for the Angels in his first season with the franchise in 2021, where he hit .224 in 72 games and was also American League MVP Shohei Ohtani’s main catcher.

The Angels are Suzuki’s fifth different MLB franchise. He has also played for the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

The Angels play their first game of spring training against the A’s on Friday. They’ll open their regular season on April 7 against the Houston Astros.