Baldwin alumnus and Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki suffered a scary neck injury during Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suzuki was hit by a warmup pitch and needed assistance walking back to the team’s clubhouse. He was promptly removed from the game.

Kurt Suzuki left the game after taking a warm up pitch off his neck/head area. Angels staff and players went to carry him into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/UdgMffFaED — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 29, 2022

Suzuki was briefly hospitalized on Saturday but was released a few hours later with a neck contusion. On Sunday, he provided an update, saying he passed out shortly after taking a ball to his neck area but “didn’t want to make a scene out of it.”

Suzuki said he was available to play but did not appear in the team’s 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Angels are off on Monday before starting a three-game road series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.