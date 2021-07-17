Maui’s Kurt Suzuki has front row seat to watch Angels’ Shohei Ohtani become MLB superstar

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Kurt Suzuki #24 and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrate a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Maui’s Kurt Suzuki has accomplished a lot in 15 years in the majors. He is a World Series champion, as well as, Hawaii’s home run king. However, this season is unlike any he’s had before. Suzuki has been Los Angeles Angels’ two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani’s primary man behind the plate, catching eleven of Ohanti’s thirteen starts this year.

In those 11 starts, Ohtani has a 3.74 ERA, 76 strike outs, allowed 6 home runs, while batters to a .201 average. Suzuki joined Kanoa Leahey & Jordan Helle on the Let’s Talk Sports Podcast to share what it’s been like from his perspective watching Ohtani make history.

Latest @talksports808 has @hpbaldwinhs alum and MLB vet Kurt Suzuki sharing his thoughts about @Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani & how the game has changed over his 15 year career. Plus plenty more. Available where you get your podcasts, @espnhonolulu @sidelinehawaii or 🔗 in bio. pic.twitter.com/oxWAddpLZB — Kanoa Leahey (@KanoaLeahey) July 16, 2021

“Honestly he’s like a create a player. If you want to create that perfect player on MLB The Show or whatever, this is the guy you create. He can throw 100. He throws strikes. He can hit the ball 500 feet. He could steal 40 bases if he wanted to, hit 300,” Suzuki said during his interview with Leahey & Helle, “It really is a special, special player. It’s been so fun to be a part of and so fun to watch. When he comes up to bat, you almost expect him to his a homer.”

Ohtani is even more impressive at the plate, leading the MLB with 33 home runs heading into Saturday with 72 runs batted in. He was the first player ever selected to hit and pitch in the All-Star game.

“It’s great. He’s really smart. This guy is constantly making adjustments. I mean he watches these hitters. He’s not out there just throwing the ball 100 miles per hour. This guy actually reads swings. He watches how he feels and how the ball is coming out of his hand. He really has the intelligence to go along with obviously the athleticism and the talent. It’s pretty great.”

Suzuki is a steady presence in the clubhouse and with the Angels pitching staff, but isn’t having his most productive season at the plate, batting just .214 in 44 games this year. Halos are currently 4th in the AL West standing.