Maui’s Kurt Suzuki and Washington Nationals capture franchise’s first World Series title

Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit, rocking the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first title in franchise history.
Maui’s Kurt Suzuki who was scratched from the starting lineup just hours before first pitch in game seven, missed his fourth consecutive game with a hip injury, but does become just the seventh Hawaii born World Series champion and first since fellow Maui native Shane Victorino in 2013.
HAWAII BORN WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS
Kurt Suzuki – 2019
Shane Victorino – 2008 & 2013
Sid Fernandez – 1986
Ron Darling – 1986
Milt Wilcox – 1984
Lenn Sakata – 1983
Mike Lum – 1976
With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery after a painkilling injection, these Nationals embraced their shot in a Series when the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.
Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since ol’ Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.