One week has passed since Maui wildfires engulfed Lahaina and became the deadliest natural disaster in the state of Hawaii’s history.

As search and recovery efforts continue, the death toll has continued to climb, surpassing 100 as of Tuesday evening.

The tragic fires have affected those across all walks of life in and beyond Maui, including University of Hawaii junior receiver and Kamehameha-Maui alumnus Karsyn Pupunu.

Last week, Pupunu, a native of Lahaina, received word that his immediate family was fortunate enough to escape the fires. However, he also found out some of his other relatives not not receive the same fate.

Pupunu’s cousins, Salote and Tony Takafua, as well as his uncle and aunt, Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, were among the confirmed fatalities on Maui.

Pupunu was excused from team activities and traveled back to Maui to be with his family. On Tuesday morning, he rejoined the Rainbow Warriors on the practice field.

“My mentality right now is just to honor them and whatever I do, whether it’s coming out here, doing my best on the field or going in the classroom, just honoring them and trying my hardest every day to be great,” Pupunu told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“It was a lot. Try to come to practice the next day and honor them and try and play. But I had a lot going on in my mind and I’m thankful for the coaches to let me go home for the weekend and check up on family and see how it is over there. It was heavy. It was really heavy seeing everyone and at the same time, it was it was good to see the community come together and everyone working together. Shout out to the first responders and the community just bringing all this stuff together.”