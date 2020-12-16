Maui’s Kai Lenny subject of Red Bull’s ‘Life of Kai’ docu-series

Hawaii’s pro surfer Kai Lenny takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational Surfing Event at Waimea Bay on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Life of Kai’, a series that offers a behind-the-scenes Look at the imagination, athleticism and bravery it takes to be Kai Lenny, was released in mid-November with the finale becoming available this week. The 5-part series is centered around the 2019-2020 big-wave competition season and tracks Maui’s Lenny on a globetrotting quest around the world as he pushes the limits of big-wave surfing.



At just 28 years old and already the youngest person ever elected to the Surfing Hall of Fame, Kai is

a once-in-a-lifetime athletic talent and perhaps the truest distillation of the term “waterman”. All

before the age of 30, the two-time reigning WSL Big Wave Awards overall winner has won numerous big-wave surfing events, eight paddleboarding world championships and claimed a litany

of kitesurfing and windsurfing titles. He’s also pioneered the sport of hydrofoiling. Now, ‘Life of Kai’

will offer fans unparalleled access into the inner workings, daily routines, and sterling support system of the oceanic titan.



“Growing up on Maui as the son of two lifelong windsurfers, all I ever wanted to do was be in the

ocean,” says Lenny. “It was the one place I felt most connected, particularly in big waves. As I grew,

I wanted to expand that connection, so I tried as many different disciplines on the ocean as I could.

This series represents me chasing that connection around the world.”



“Kai’s ability to not just dream bigger than any other waterman on the planet, but to take the

methodical steps needed to actually realize those dreams, is unmatched,” says Lenny’s mentor,

Robby Naish. “It’s been great watching his growth over the years, and I can’t wait to see what comes

next.”



The series chronicles Kai as he chases two of his biggest dreams: winning the cbdMD Jaws Big

Wave Championship and hydrofoiling the largest waves in the world at Portugal’s Nazare. Along the

way, viewers get to see a raw glimpse into the nonstop preparation it takes to conquer mountains

made of water, what happens when things go very badly in heavy surf and, for good measure, just how hectic the travel schedule of a world champion surfer truly is.

According to Lenny, Life of Kai season 2 is already in production as the 2021 Big Wave season is underway.

“The whole goal of the series is to inspire other people to follow their dreams and passions. Know that it always is going to take hard work. Nothing comes for free. I think a lot of time people see what I’m able to do and think it comes pretty easy, but I’ve had to work my butt off since I was a little kid. I haven’t given up one moment,” Lenny told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida,”Every waking day is trying to push forward. What I learned in the last season that’s coming out now, I’m applying to this season and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. I hope people enjoy this so that season two can come out and show the next level of what I’ve been working on.”