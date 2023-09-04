With Maui on their minds, a handful of college football players with ties to the Valley Isle had big performances and moments over the weekend.

Saint Louis alumnus and Maui native Roman Wilson, sporting a jersey number change from No. 14 to 1, caught six passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-3 victory for No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina. Wilson had game-highs in all three receiving categories.

In Washington State’s 50-24 win over Colorado State, a pair of Maui natives on each side of the ball stood out for the Cougars. Former Hawaii receiver Lincoln Victor, who was born in Pukalani, hauled in a game-high 11 passes for 168 yards for Wazzu. Additionally, in his first FBS game, Kamehameha-Maui alumnus Kapena Gushiken got the start at nickel for WSU and had five tackles and a pass deflection. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown, but it was called back.

Lahaina native and Saint Louis alum AJ Bianco made the most of his first collegiate snaps, completing four of his five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown for Nevada in backup duty during a 66-14 loss at No. 6 USC.

During Friday’s contest between Hawaii and Stanford, Maui’s Karsyn Pupunu hauled in a 33-yard circus catch off a deflection for his first college reception.

Additionally, Kansas State nose tackle Uso Seumalo, who competed in the Maui Interscholastic League for Molokai, had two tackles, including a shared sack in a 45-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State for the No. 16 Wildcats.