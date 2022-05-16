The Hawai’i track and field team concluded the Big West Championships Saturday afternoon at UC Davis. The team had a historic day as they garnered 108 points to finish second. This result was the highest finish for Hawai’i ever in a championship event.
Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin collected 18 points across the 100m and 200m dash. In the 100m, she finished second place with a time of 11.81 and continued her dominance in the 200m. After posting the fastest time since 2005 yesterday, she came back with an even faster one as she crossed the line at 23.79 for first place and ten points. Antolin was also part of the 4×400 championship team.
The Rainbow Wahine brought home nine athletes that made the Big West Conference All-Conference team for their performances in at the Big West Championships.
Athletes that finished top three in any event are awarded the honor of being named to the conference team.
All-Conference Team
Lilian Turban – 2nd Place High Jump
Tierra Sydnor – 1st Place 4x400m & 3rd Place Long Jump
Kiyah Bast– 3rd Place Javelin Throw
Kristen LaCosse– 1st Place 4x400m & 2nd Place 4x100m, 3rd Place 400m Hurdles
Amy Warrington – 1st Place 4x400m & 2nd Place 4x100m
Alyssa Mae Antolin– 1st Place 200m, 2nd Place 100m, 1st Place 4×400, 2nd Place 4x100m
Ashley Babkirk – 2nd Place 4x100m
Hallee Layman – 1st Place Discus
Sammie Gordon – 1st Place 4x400m
The Rainbow Wahine accrued ten podium finishes across the 21 scored events, with three first place, three second place, and four third place.
Layman and Turban both earned invites to the NCAA West Regionals in Fayetteville, Arkansas which runs May 25-28.