The Hawai’i track and field team concluded the Big West Championships Saturday afternoon at UC Davis. The team had a historic day as they garnered 108 points to finish second. This result was the highest finish for Hawai’i ever in a championship event.

Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin collected 18 points across the 100m and 200m dash. In the 100m, she finished second place with a time of 11.81 and continued her dominance in the 200m. After posting the fastest time since 2005 yesterday, she came back with an even faster one as she crossed the line at 23.79 for first place and ten points. Antolin was also part of the 4×400 championship team.