As those in Maui continue to pick up the pieces following devastating wildfires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the tragedy has hit close to home for the University of Hawaii’s football team.

The team continued training camp on Wednesday morning, even as the wildfires weighed heavily on their minds. Two players from the Valley Isle are on the Rainbow Warriors roster in wide receiver Karsyn Pupunu, who is from Lahaina, and defensive back Kimo Holo Holt-Mossman, who hails from Kula.

Both players had their families evacuated on Tuesday evening, and they remain out of touch with some due to phone service issues.

Following Wednesday’s practice, both players spoke about hitting the field with heavy hearts.

“I mean, it was hard to sleep last night,” Pupunu said. “It is devastating that the fire is happening over there. Usually, there are fires like this, but not this crazy. It’s hard.”

Added Holt-Mossman “Family had to evacuate from Kula, upcountry. So late evacuations in that area. Families are good, though. A couple of homes have burned down next to the house. I used to live in Kula. It’s just prayers.”

Head coach Timmy Chang expressed his condolences, stating, “it’s a time for us to help and mend and try to get these businesses and people, and even lives lost, to band together as a state and come together. I think that’s what we do best. When people are in need, we do a great job of having our community and state band together. So, anything that the University of Hawaii football team can do to help the communities, we’re in on that.”