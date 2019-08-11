Maui team heading to Little League World Series after winning West Region

Central East Maui is going to the Little League World Series. The team from Wailuku beat Tucson, Arizona 4-1 in the West Region final on Saturday to advance to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The state of Hawaii is the defending champions of the Little League World Series, with Honolulu winning it all in 2018. Hawaii has now had a team in the LLWS 13 times.

Central East Maui gave up the first run of the day on Saturday, but locked down from there. They knocked their first two home runs of the tournament, the first, a three-run shot and the second a solo homer.

The Little League World Series starts on August 15th. Hawaii plays its first game on the 16th versus a team from River Ridge, Louisiana at 10:00am Hawaii time.