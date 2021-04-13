Maui native Kyung Kim set to make 2021 LPGA season debut at LOTTE Championship

Maui native Kyung Kim is one of twenty rookies in the field at this week’s LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club. It also marks her LPGA season debut and a homecoming over a decade in the making.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back. I moved to Arizona when I was twelve, so it’s been fourteen years since I’ve been back. It’s always awesome to be back,” Kim told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida after her practice round on Tuesday, “Just seeing everyone, my family and friends. It’s just the good vibes here.”

Maui native Kyung Kim returns to #Hawaii for the first time in over a decade to make her 2021 @LPGA debut at this week's @LPGALOTTE



Unfortunately, the LPGA rookie will not have any home course advantage this week. She never had the opportunity to play Kapolei while growing up.

“This is my first time here, but the course is in great shape. The wind is going to be the difficult part, but just hoping for a good week. It’s been a while since I’ve played in a lot of wind since in Arizona there is no wind at all. It will be good.”

Kyung begins her first round at 8:39 Hawai’i time, teeing off with Louis Ridderstrom and Dottie Ardine. Golf Channel is airing the tournament everyday from 1pm-5pm.