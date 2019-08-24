Maui Little League ‘can’t wait’ for US championship game

Little League baseball is so good in Hawaii. We saw it last year with the team from Honolulu and we’re experiencing it once again this year with the Maui team from Wailuku.

Central East Maui has rolled through the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, going 3-0 so far. The 12-year-olds play in the United States championship game, Saturday at 9:30am Hawaii. They’ll play Louisiana, who Hawaii beat last Friday in game number one by a 5-2 score

Maui head coach Brad Lung says the team is ready to go.

“Everybody is super excited to play baseball. They just can’t wait to touch the field,” said Lung via facetime. “They’re a brotherhood. They’re a band of brothers. They stick by each other. They have each other’s back. If somebody makes a mistake, somebody picks them up. They’re just really really close.”

Hawaii baseball royalty has reached out to show their support to the boys from Maui. All the Islands are watching.

“Each and every day we get texts, calls from every island, throughout the state, not just Maui,” said Lung. “Very happy to have all the support. It’s just awesome for the kids. Kurt Suzuki sent us a video, Shane Victorino FaceTimed us a couple days ago, Kolten Wong sent a shoutout in Instagram. The boys are really loving it.”

Last year’s Honolulu team was an inspiration for everyone on this years edition of Hawaii’s best Little Leaguers.

“In all honesty, it has been a dream of mine to reach Williamsport,” said Lung. “I think it’s a dream of a lot of coaches in Hawaii to get here and that’s why I’m still in disbelief that the guy upstairs chose us, this team, this group of guys with Randy and Brandon. It’s an honor.”

This is the first time a team from Maui has made the Little League World Series. A team from Hawaii has won the world championship three times, in 2005, 2008, and 2018.

The biggest game is always the next one in this tournament. Saturday’s contest with Louisiana is the biggest these kids has ever played.

“In all honesty they’re pretty mellow,” said Lung. “We just finished practice about an half an hour ago. They practiced hard. They’re hungry. They want it. They’ll be ready, hopefully. They’re kids though, you know?”

The United States championship game is Saturday at 9:30am Hawaii Time on ABC.