Due to wildfires that severely impacted the Maui community, the Maui Invitational, college basketball’s foremost preseason tournament, has moved its 2023 edition to Oahu.

The 2023 Maui Invitational will be held from Nov. 20-22 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Lahaina Civic Center, the traditional host of the tournament, is currently being utilized as a relief center.

This year’s Maui Invitational boasts the likes of Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA, Syracuse, Marquette, Tennessee and Chaminade.

In 2020, the Maui Invitational was moved to North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the event was held in Las Vegas. The 2022 edition returned to its Lahaina roots, only for the tournament to move again in 2023 as a result of the Maui wildfires.