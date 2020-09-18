Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Tillman #4 of the VCU Rams out jumps Matt Heldt #12 of the Marquette Golden Eagles in the opening tip off of the 2017 Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 20, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

We're taking Maui to the mainland! Click here for updates regarding the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational- https://t.co/Rn9Gu0Ldyb #MauiHoops pic.twitter.com/HgQptBskNO — Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) September 18, 2020

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

All teams, staff, officials and ESPN personnel will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue.