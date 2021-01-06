Maui Interscholastic League cancels all fall and winter sports for remainder of academic school year

The Maui Interscholastic League has announced a cancelation of all fall and winter sports for the remainder of the academic school year.

The MIL made the announcement via news release which was first reported by Rob Collias of the Maui News.

The decision was made in an MIL Executive Council on Wednesday morning which included all of the league’s principals and athletics directors, citing ‘many factors in this decision.’

MIL Fall and Winter season sports which includes air riflery, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, football, canoe paddling, soccer, girls volleyball, swimming/diving, wrestling, JV Softball, and JV Baseball.

“The MIL will now move forward to the possibility of Spring season sports which include baseball, golf, softball, tennis, track and field, judo, surfing, girls water polo and boys volleyball,” the release stated.

The focus moving forward for the league will be to find a way to safely hold a spring season for 2021.

“The Spring sports missed competition in SY19-20 due to the onset of COVID-19. This will be the focus of the MIL moving forward.”