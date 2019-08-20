Maui faces Virginia on Wednesday for ticket to U.S. Championship game at Little League World Series

The Pride of the Valley Isle will return to the field at the Little League World Series on Wednesday, as the Maui All-Stars will face Virginia in the United States bracket semifinal round for a ticket to the U.S. Title game.

The game between Hawaii and Virginia will take place at 1:30pm HST on ESPN.

Representing Central East Maui in Wailuku, the West region champs are 2-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania having defeated Louisiana 5-2 and New Jersey, 6-0.

After waiting out the weather #Maui completes 6-0 win over New Jersey. UP NEXT: Virginia – Wednesday at 130p HST on ESPN. Winner advances to U.S. Title game #littleleagueworldseries #Hawaii #MauiNoKaOi pic.twitter.com/vIbxuI3VKm — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 19, 2019

Up next though, will be the team’s toughest test to this point.

The Southeast Region champions of Virginia has yet to allow a hit or a run during tournament play.

The South Riding pitching staff has been terrific, and has only been topped by the team’s bats, which have produced 14 runs in two games.

Even after the home run, these players are all about sportsmanship 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OnCcNpyuPT — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2019

For those who have watched the tournament to this point, there’s little question regarding who the two biggest threats in the U.S. Bracket are and those two teams will face off on Wednesday.

The winner will advance into the United States Championship Game, while the loser will play in the consolation final with the winner of that game moving on into the U.S. Final on Saturday.

The winner of that game, will play the international champ in the World Series Championship on Sunday.

Maui, is looking to become the fourth team from Hawaii to capture a world title, joining Ewa Beach in 2005, Waipio in 2008, and Honolulu in 2018.