In the seven years of the Disc Golf Pro Tour, there has never been an event winner from Hawaii. That changed over the weekend, as Maui’s Parker Welck won the Dynamic Discs Open in Emporia, Kan.

Welck was ranked No. 112 entering the tournament but won by going 31 under par over the weekend, including a course record of 12-under in the last day of the tournament.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Lahainaluna alumnus shot up the rankings recently and is now ranked No. 42 after his win.

“It was just kind of a hobby, growing up my dad did it and I kind of tagged along whenever he would go and just kind of throw shots and hang out, go chase the butterflies or whatever,” Welck recalls of his upbringing. “But it wasn’t up until recently where I kind of was like, dang, I’m pretty good at this thing. I can I can make a living off this.

In the near decade of the Disc Golf Pro Tour, there has never been an event winner from Hawai'i. That changed over the weekend, as #Maui’s Parker Welck won the Dynamic Discs Open https://t.co/0auJ1NlgYC 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @DiscGolfProTour @LahainalunaAlum #DiscGolf #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/fabvNeSl3M — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 24, 2023

“I got married recently last October, and I left my wife at home so I could come out on tour and chase this dream and it it finally paid off by winning an Elite series event. This is one of the biggest events you could win on the Disc Golf Pro Tour. It means everything to me and going forward from here, it’s a nice feeling knowing that I can do it. I can be a winner again because I’ve done it before.

“There’s two things I want to accomplish here: I want to I want to be a major champion and the next thing is, I want to bring the tour back to Hawaii. I think that there’s there’s so much opportunity there.”