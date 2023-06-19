Tennessee and Maui Ahuna are not done yet.

On Monday, the Volunteers defeated No. 8 Stanford 6-4 in a Men’s College World Series elimination game in Omaha, Neb.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tennessee will next face either No. 1 Wake Forest or No. 5 LSU in another elimination game on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. HST on ESPN.

Hitting in his usual leadoff spot for the Vols, Ahuna went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run while playing solid defense at shortstop.

After losing to LSU on Saturday, Tennessee is a loss away from elimination and must win three consecutive games to advance to the best-of-three championship series, which begins on Saturday.