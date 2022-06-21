One of the most prestigious events in Hawaii golf is taking place in Nu’uanu this week as the 113th Manoa Cup is now in full swing at the Oahu Country Club.

Bracket match play in both the men’s and women’s division got underway on Tuesday in windy and at times wet conditions.

2021 men’s champion, Peter Jung started his title defense with a 5&4 victory over Tensuke Sakurai and will meet Garrett Takeuchi in Wednesday’s Round of 32.

The defending women’s champion, Ashley Koga is not participating in the 2022 tournament but top seeded Raya Nakao earned a 5&4 victory over Arianna Bell in the opening round and will next draw Madison Takai who went 2-up vs. Kellie Yamane.

The 113th Manoa Cup will crown a women’s champion on Friday, with the men’s division final taking place on Saturday.

Below are links to live scoring for each bracket.

2022 Manoa Cup women’s division live scoring

2022 Manoa Cup women’s division live scoring