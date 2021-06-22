Match play in the 112th Manoa Cup gets underway at O’ahu Country Club

After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 112th Manoa Cup is underway at O’ahu Country Club.

Match play got started on Tuesday following Monday’s stroke-play qualifying round.

Peter Jung in the open draw and Jennifer Koga in the women’s division earned medalist honors in qualifying carding shooting 5-under and 4-under respectively.

The oldest actively running golf tournament in Hawaii is the Manoa Cup Championship. 1907 marked its first tournament and it is still going strong. It began when Messrs Arthur F. Wall and James D. Dougherty donated a trophy cup to their Club, the old Manoa Golf Club in Manoa Valley sometime between late 1905 and early 1907.