Even with its 2022-2023 season less than two weeks over, it has become clear that the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will look far different when the 2023-2024 tips off in November.

In addition to losing seniors Samuta Avea, Kamaka Hepa and Juan Munoz, an additional four players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in the days since the season has ended.

Point guard Justus Jackson, shooting guard Amoro Lado, and forwards Beon Riley and Zoar Nedd have all entered the transfer portal with immediate eligibility at their potential new schools.

The Rainbow Warriors have one scholarship point guard remaining in JoVon McClanahan, although walk-on freshman Kody Williams figures to be a scholarship candidate after appearing in 21 games off the bench in the 22-23 season.

As of Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors have one commit for the upcoming season in Yale graduate transfer Matthue Cotton, although he has yet to sign. April 12 is the first day of the Division I basketball signing period.