Maryknoll, Kohala win HHSAA boys basketball titles on Friday night

Kohala and Maryknoll were the victors of the HHSAA boys state basketball championship games held at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.
Kohala took the Division II title with a 51-48 nail-biter over Roosevelt. It is the first boys state basketball title for the Cowboys. It was also Kihei Kapeliela’s first year at the helm after being an assistant coach for 13 years.
“Our community is so tight,” said Kapeliela, who said the Kohala High student enrollment is around just 250 students. “We got the best basketball fans. It’s like a family. The whole town is small but it’s like a big family.”
In the Division I state title game, Maryknoll won its second straight Hawaii crown and sixth in school history with a 46-33 win over top-seeded Kamehameha.
Marykoll’s Liko Soares had a game-high 16 points for the Spartans despite playing on a torn meniscus on his right knee. Seven-foot sophomore Sage Tolentino added 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.