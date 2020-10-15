Maryknoll’s Sage Tolentino verbally commits to Auburn

Maryknoll’s Sage Tolentino verbally commits to play basketball at Auburn. The 7-ft junior announced his intention on his Instagram page Thursday morning.

Sage wrote in his post, “My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed and I give God all the Glory. Auburn University’s core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”

Tolentino also had offers from Kansas, Cincinnati, and Tennessee State